NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 8 spoilers: A story with vampires?

For those who are not aware, NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 8 is set to arrive on CBS next week, and things are going to get weird.

So just how weird are we talking? Well, this feels like the best spot to note that vampires, of all things, may actually be a part of the central narrative of this story. Are they real vampires? Well, maybe not in the sense that they live forever and look like the sort from What We Do in the Shadows. Odds are, there is an answer to what feels like a strange mystery.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 8 synopsis with some more insight all about what is ahead:

“Blood Is Thicker Than Vodka” – The discovery of a sailor who has been drained of blood leads NCIS: Sydney into the world of modern-day vampires, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Friday, April 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If you were not aware…

Let’s just go ahead and remind you that from here on out, we are going to see the show get all the more intense. There are only three episodes left! Things could get crazier and crazier leading into the finale, and then we will have to wonder if there is a cliffhanger.

One thing that we are pleased to know already is simply that there is a third season coming! We imagine that we are going to be getting some more news on that before too long, but it is going to take a little bit of a wait-and-see approach in terms of finding out any additional story details.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 8 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







