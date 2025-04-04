9-1-1 season 8 episode 14 promo: A ‘Contagion’ thriller kicks off

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into 9-1-1 season 8 episode 14. Want to learn more now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that there is a two-part “Contagion” thriller right around the corner, and it is going to be crazy. Also, dangerous in a way that few other rescues are. Ultimately, we do tend to think that if something goes terribly wrong, there is a chance that a disease could spread out from a lab into the outside world. This is a clear situation here where the danger is taking place at a research lab that is designed to make the world a better place … but that is provided, of course, that everything goes right.

Now, the preview indicated that there is going to be a lot of danger coming at a number of characters in a short amount of time. Will lives be in jeopardy here? Well, let’s just say that this could very-much prove to be the case.

If there is anything else that we want to see over this episode…

Well, let’s just go ahead and say this: We are hoping that we are going to see Eddie back in California soon enough. He and Christopher has finding a way to fix things. They are closer now than they have been in quite some time and yet, that’s no guarantee that they will leave Texas. We just tend to think that they have to get these characters around everyone else again, mostly because this show can’t live in two worlds forever. The only other solution here is that we end up seeing the two leave 9-1-1 entirely, and who in the world wants that? The answer here, most likely, is “no one.”

