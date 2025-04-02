Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 4/2/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? For the second straight week, are we going to see it back alongside Chicago PD and Chicago Fire?

Well, there is a lot to preview moving forward here, but we should go ahead and start by noting the following: All three of these shows will be on! You are going to see some great stories coming up here but front and center, we are stoked to see an Archer-specific story on Med that could end up bringing a lot of other stuff to the table.

Now if you do want to get some more insight right now all about what is next, go ahead and check out the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 17, “The Book of Archer” – 04/02/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Charles and Archer treat a heart transplant patient who believes his new heart doesn’t want to be in his body. Lenox takes a personal day. Hannah discovers a mass on a pregnant woman’s ovary. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 17, “A Beast Like This” – 04/02/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Kidd connects with a troubled teen interested in Girls on Fire. Cruz, Capp and Tony eagerly wait to try out Squad’s new saw. Violet and Novak are stumped by a bodybuilder who passed out at the gym. TV-14

Chicago PD season 12 episode 17, “Transference” – 04/02/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The search for the suspect in a shooting uncovers a surprising personal connection to Atwater and Val, raising questions about their relationship status. TV-14

After these episodes air…

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that another break is coming up within the relatively near future. There are no new episodes on April 9, but we hope that following that, we are going to have a nice run that goes through the remainder of the season.

