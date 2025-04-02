Strange Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3: Premiere date tease

We have been waiting for a good while to get some sort of news on Strange Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3. Luckily, today the long wait is over!

This week, the folks over at Paramount+ have officially confirmed that this summer, you are going to be seeing the crew of the USS Enterprise come back with all sorts of great adventures. There is also a new teaser, which you can check out over here.

Want to get some more teases for what’s ahead on Strange Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3? Then check out the synopsis:

In season three when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, season three takes characters both new and beloved, to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.

Meanwhile, the streaming service has noted that Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn are all coming back as main cast members. Meanwhile, some of the guest stars this time around include Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, with special guest star Paul Wesley. We do think that fun and nostalgia are going to be huge parts of the season, but this is also Star Trek. You know that there will be emotional moments and opportunities to learn more about the main characters.

Fingers crossed that by the time we get to Memorial Day, we are going to get more of a formal premiere date.

