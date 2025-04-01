FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 17: A new ‘crossover’?

As we prepare now to see FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 17 on CBS next week, is there anything to be excited about in particular?

Well, let’s just start by noting that you are going to see a small crossover within the flagship show in “Gut Job,” though it is hardly one that will come as a surprise. After all, over the course of this installment you will be able to see Alana De La Garza appear as Isobel Castille. This is something that we have had an opportunity to see here and there over the years, in part thanks to the fact that these shows flow together naturally. Also, doesn’t the Fugitive Task Force need a little more direction here and there?

If you want to get some more information on what is ahead, check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Gut Job” – A couple known for their home renovation TV show is thrown into the limelight after the wife is found dead and her husband goes on the run. Meanwhile, Barnes reevaluates her life in New York, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

On the other side of this, we know that there are a handful of other stories coming and that is reason for excitement. Yet, it is also bittersweet given the fact that this is set to be the final season. We would love to live in a world where the series finale is not around the corner, but there is no real evidence that this is going to be the case.

