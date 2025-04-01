FBI: International season 4 episode 17: Jay Hayden returns

As we get ourselves prepared to see FBI: International season 4 episode 17 on CBS next week, there is a lot to be excited about!

So, where do we start? Well, it only feels right to note that we’re going to see another familiar face come back here in Jay Hayden as Tyler Booth. This is going to also be a chance to see a case presumably set around the Swiss Alps, which is of course the sort of place that almost certainly makes for good television. At this point, how can we not be excited about that?

If you do want to get some more news now about what is to come, be sure to check out the FBI: International season 4 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Dead Dead” – When a psychologist with national security intel goes missing on a hike in the Swiss Alps, the Fly Team works alongside a friendly face, Agent Tyler Booth (guest star Jay Hayden), to find him. Meanwhile, Mitchell receives unnerving news regarding his biological father, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The one thing that is likely the hardest to accept right now is simply that there are only a handful of episodes left in the season — and beyond just that, the series. We do tend to think that there is a lot of stuff to be nervous about at this point, including whether or not we are going to see the show have some sort of proper ending. We do think that a lot of people who have been watching over the past few years deserve that.

