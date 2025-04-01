FBI season 7 episode 17 spoilers: Tom Cavanagh appears

As we look towards FBI season 7 episode 17 on CBS, we are going to have a chance to see a story titled “Lineage” — and we’ve got Tom Cavanagh! What’s not to like here?

Well, if you were not aware already, the actor (who we know best from The Flash) is going to be playing the part of Isobel’s husband on the series — and of course it is crazy to still think about this given that we were not even aware this guy existed for a really long time! We obviously would love to get to know what their relationship is really like and beyond just that, also how she is able to compartmentalize as well as she does on the job. This is not a skill that a lot of people have, so absolutely it is worth looking at further.

If you want to get a few more details now on what is to come, we suggest that you check out the full FBI season 7 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Lineage” – When a famous rapper and two teen fans are gunned down on his tour bus, the team discovers there may be more to the story than his feud with another rapper. Meanwhile, Isobel hits a major milestone that has her contemplating her future at the Bureau, on FBI, Tuesday, April 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

While it is nice to see Tom on board the series, consider this description yet another reminder that this is a show meant to give you a lot of different things all at the same time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

