Extracted season 1 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Mystery Box’

Next week on Fox, you are going to be able to see Extracted season 1 episode 8 arrive. Want to learn more about it now?

Well, first and foremost, here is where we have to say that we are so much closer to the end of the season than we are the beginning. There are only going to be five contestants left and by virtue of that, the odds of some serious drama unfolding are high. You may have a better sense now as to who you are rooting for but beyond just that, what families are the most shrewd. This whole competition is different mostly because of the varying groups that are at play.

Below, you can see the full Extracted season 1 episode 8 synopsis with some other information all about what is ahead:

With only five survivalists left, alliances are tested, and new strategies emerge in HQ as family members must choose which survivalist will forfeit a critical supply of their choosing. Then, a crucial supply box is stranded in the middle of a freezing 48-degree lake, but only one survivalist can claim it in time. In the final challenge, the families must guide their survivalists to crates filled with supplies using only a compass in the all-new “Mystery Box” episode of Extracted airing Monday, April 7 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EXT-108) (TV-14 L)

By the end of this episode, it is really just our hope that we end up seeing a handful of different twists that nobody would expect — especially when it comes to the compasses. After all, here is a pretty good reminder that when you really think about it, using these is something that is becoming a lost art, with people having a harder and harder time understanding how to handle that and work out in the field.

What do you most want to see moving into Extracted season 1 episode 8 when it arrives on Fox?

