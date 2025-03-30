Is When Calls the Heart new tonight on Hallmark Channel, 3/30?

Is When Calls the Heart new tonight on Hallmark Channel? We do not blame anyone out there who wants more of the show and soon.

After all, consider the big surprise that we got at the end of last week’s installment! We certainly know that Elizabeth will do whatever she can to care for her child and by virtue of that, it is not that surprising that she would depart Hope Valley to properly care for him. Allie and Nathan have joined the two of them so moving forward, we imagine that a new adventure is ahead — one that could keep them away from other characters for a while.

Now, this is where we get to the bad news here: There is no When Calls the Heart episode on Hallmark tonight. Last week was the finale but if there is a silver lining here to share, it is the rather simple fact that it has already been renewed for a season 13! Filming for that should start off a little bit later this summer and with that, let’s hope that we get some more updates for what lies ahead.

Based on how season 12 wrapped, we do tend to think that one of the biggest questions is going to revolve around whether or not we see Brooke Shields return as Charlotte, Jack Thornton’s mother and someone whose potential return has been teased. It would make sense story-wise for her to be around for at least a brief appearance, as she could help Elizabeth care for Little Jack. Yet, it has not been confirmed if she will appear on-screen or not. Given that it has been so many years since Shields appeared on the show, this is not something we will guarantee by any means.

