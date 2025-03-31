Poppa’s House season 1 episode 16 return date: ‘Game of Phones’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get a Poppa’s House season 1 episode 16 return date, or a look at the overall story?

Of course, we should start off here by sharing some of the bad news — there is no real reason to drag that out, right? Unfortunately, the Damon Wayans – Damon Wayans Jr. series is off the air next week, with the reason here being college basketball. This is pulling the network’s entire Monday-night lineup off the air on April 7, but the plan is for all of them to return on April 14.

So what can we say about the first episode of Poppa’s House back? Well, “Game of Phones” is the title for this installment, but there is not a lot of insight as to the story as of yet.

What can we share?

Well, if you are not aware, there are three episodes to go this season! That includes the season 1 finale on April 28. If you have not seen the synopsis for it as of yet, just take a look below:

“Magic Shine Again” – Poppa prepares to reveal a big secret to Ivy. Meanwhile, Nina takes over Junior’s short film project, on the first season finale of the CBS Original series POPPA’S HOUSE, Monday, April 28 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Let’s hope that by the time the finale comes around, we do get a chance to learn about the long-term future one way or another. This is one of the few CBS shows that does not have its future set in stone just yet, and we hope that this changes before the end of the season does arrive.

What do you most want to see moving into Poppa’s House season 1 episode 16 when it arrives?

