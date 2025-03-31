The Neighborhood season 7 episode 16 return date at CBS

After what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get a return date for The Neighborhood season 7 episode 16? What about the long-term future?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just get the bad news out of the way: You are not going to see more of the Cedric the Entertainer comedy next week. The same goes for a lot of the other shows on the network. What gives? Let’s just say that college basketball is playing a key role in that. Other shows have been interrupted by March Madness over the past few weeks; ironically, we are looking here at an instance where it is causing some problems moving into April.

If there is a silver lining that we are happy to share here, it is that The Neighborhood will be returning with some more episodes starting on April 14. This is not a super-long break, and the title for the installment ahead is “Welcome to the Sting.”

As for what lies ahead beyond that, here is your reminder that there are a few more installments to come this season, and a couple of them are especially notable! We know that there is a potential spin-off that will be teased close to the end of the season; meanwhile, the upcoming finale is going to lead the way for an eighth and final season. We’re thrilled that this news is already out there and that you don’t have to worry about that through the rest of the spring. Also, we tend to think that shows that go longer than four seasons deserve a chance to say goodbye; after all, The Neighborhood star Beth Behrs experienced the sadness that comes with an abrupt cancellation with 2 Broke Girls a good while ago.

