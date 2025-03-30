Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 3/30?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Well, we want nothing more than to see more of the show after a week off the air.

So, is there good news right around the corner? Let’s just go ahead and share the good news now: There is an installment coming soon! Unfortunately, the bad news is that you are going to be waiting a little while longer to see the series back. The plan is for the show to come back at around 11:25 p.m. Eastern time, and that is coming off of a couple of new episodes of The Righteous Gemstones.

As for what we think Last Week Tonight could be covering over the course of the episode tonight, our answer is pretty simple. This is the first show that has aired since the whole Signal debacle, and we do tend to think that this is going to be something that is a major focus for at least the first few minutes. The same goes for Vice President JD Vance making a trip to Greenland.

So what about after that? Let’s just say that the show will probably do something that they have for so many years, and that is create a segment that is reasonably evergreen. We are imagining already here something that could last over the course of the next few months — after all, that is what both the producers and HBO most likely want! Let’s just hope that it both brings the comedy and actually helps us to educate ourselves a little bit about a subject. In general, we do tend to think that the best installments of this show are ones that manage to throw a lot of this stuff at us in one form or another.

