Suits LA season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Ted and Rick reunite

Are you curious to learn a little bit more now about Suits LA season 1 episode 7? Well, there is a story coming in seven days titled “Good Times.” So, does that mean we are going to have … a good time? (Apologies for that already.)

So what is the focal point of this story going to be? Well, let’s just start by knowing that there is going to be a reunion-of-sorts between Rick and Ted. They have a reason for getting together, but will there be any way in order to soothe the tension? That’s something we’re going to have to wait and see on, at least for the time being.

Below, you can see the full Suits LA season 1 episode 7 with some more insight as to what lies ahead:

04/06/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : The death of a beloved client brings Ted and Rick back together. Kevin helps Erica with a family matter. Stuart and Samantha clash over a distasteful client. Leah considers leaving the law. In the past, Ted gets news that could derail his career as a prosecutor. TV-14

Beyond the actual story that you see on Suits LA coming up, there is another question here about the long-term future. Is there still hope that a season 2 is going to happen? We know that NBC has recently aired a Thursday-night marathon of repeats to try to boost the show’s ratings, which we think have served as somewhat of a letdown to them. If the series does not get renewed, you could view this as a sign that a show blowing up on Netflix (the original Suits in this instance) does not mean that a lot of people are going to be incredibly eager to check out the next chapter … even if it was really cool if they did.

