Watson season 1 episode 9 return date over at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get a Watson season 1 episode 9 return date? Or, more details on what is ahead?

Of course, there are a lot of exciting things that we could say here about what lies ahead, but let’s just start off by noting the bad news. After all, the Morris Chestnut series is off the air next week. The plan remains to bring it back on Sunday, April 13 with a story titled “Take a Family History.” For those unaware, it is reasonably common at this point for CBS to give their scripted shows a week off pretty early on in April. Nothing is super shocking here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Unfortunately, there are not too many more details out there about this upcoming episode, save for the title mentioned above. Yet, we can at least give you more reasons for excited down the road! First and foremost, the two-part finale is going to be airing starting on May 4. Take a look below:

“Your Life’s Work, Part 1” and “Your Life’s Work, Part 2” – When part of the team falls ill after becoming targets of a sinister plot, it becomes an all-hands-on-deck situation to save them before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Watson announces a new ambitious project that he has been working on, on the two-part season finale of the CBS Original series WATSON, Sunday, May 4 and May 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Meanwhile, did you know that the show is going to be coming back for a season 2? That’s a nice thing to know in advance, as it gives you reassurance to check out the rest of the season without concern.

What do you most want to see moving into Watson season 1 episode 9 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to score some other updates you do not want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







