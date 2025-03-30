Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 6 spoilers: The finale!

Next week on MGM+, you are going to be seeing Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 6 — in other words, the finale. How is everything going to end?

Well, we know for starters, there has to be answers about who is really responsible for all of the killings and why. After all, there are so many different reasons to have concern at this point! We cold be talk about whether or not any passengers are still alive, or about the idea that this may be about more than just drug money. There are always a lot of ways that a murder-mystery like this can play out! The only thing we can say for certain is that this was always billed as a one-season event, so we hardly imagine that there is going to be more in the near future.

Below, you can see the full Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 6 (“Body Bags”) synopsis with some more insight on what is ahead:

A high-octane showdown between the killer and one of their supposed victims reveals the secrets of flight CBZ51.

Here’s where things get a bit curious to us. We saw at the end of this past episode the killer seemingly unmask themselves in front of Sonja, who acted as though she knew them. Why is the killer bothering to do this? Are we looking at a classic situation where we’re getting some sort of evil villain monologue that is going to come back to bite them? Given that it seems as though there are at least some rescue efforts underway at the moment, we cannot rule it out entirely.

Now, let’s just hope that the show has a few more tricks up its sleeve as it works to find a way to really surprise us.

What do you most want to see moving into Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 6?

