Mid-Century Modern season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

After the big premiere date on Hulu, what are the chances that a Mid-Century Modern season 2 does actually happen?

Of course, there are a number of different things that we can talk through within this piece, but it only seems right to kick it off by noting everything actually stands. For now, there is not too much officially about the comedy, which features Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane, Nathan Lee Graham, and the late Linda Lavin.

Now if you have not heard too much about the story for the show, take a look at the logline below:

“Mid-Century Modern” follows three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.

Just from reading that alone, you can probably guess that there are a ton of stories that could be explored moving forward. Yet, at the same time, it is going to be sad to see the show moving forward following Lavin’s past — though we tend to think she would very-much like the show to go on.

So how long are we going to be waiting for renewal news?

Well, odds are this is not something that is going to happen right away. Instead, we tend to think that Hulu is going to spend the next few weeks looking at numbers and at some point after that, they will make something akin to a firm decision on what the future cold hold. This is not something that they have to rush, but the earlier that they do figure it out, the sooner a series like this can come back.

Do you want to see a Mid-Century Modern season 2 happen?

