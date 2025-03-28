Citadel season 2 reportedly delayed at Prime Video; why?

If you have been excited to see Citadel season 2 arrive on Prime Video for some time, let’s just say we have unfortunate news. After all, we are going to be waiting a little longer than anyone to see the show back.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the next season of spy drama starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been pushed back. Originally, the plan was for the show to come back this fall; now, it may not be until spring 2026.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score additional TV reactions and reviews!

So what is going on here? Well, a source claims to the publication that Amazon MGM executives are “unhappy with what they have seen so far” from the upcoming season. This comes after the first season was met with mixed reviews.

To go along with this news, the same report notes that the future of a lot of international spin-offs is being put on hold, potentially until the premiere of season 2 and possibly even longer than that. We know that once upon a time, there was a hope that Citadel was going to turn into some sort of huge global franchise with shows all over the world; yet, a lot has changed at Amazon since the original plan, and that includes a recent departure of executive Jennifer Salke. Whether or not this report is tied in some way to her exit and changing priorities remains to be seen.

For now, we just hope that the extra time until Citadel season 2 can help to polish the show up. For us personally, the series just needs to find more of an edge, especially since the first season tried a little bit too hard to be “mainstream” — and in doing that, it ended up feeling a little bit generic.

Are you still interested in seeing Citadel season 2 despite all the reports?

If so, when do you think we will actually have a chance to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







