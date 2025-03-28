Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 5: No supply?

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a great chance to dive into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 5. What’s the focal point here going to be?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting that “The Nail That Sticks Up” is one of those storylines that is likely going to revolving around, in part, what is going on when it comes to Famous. He’s someone who has been missing at times this season, but we do tend to think that there is going to be something important tied to him pretty darn soon.

Below, you can check out the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 5 synopsis, one that sets the stage for what is ahead:

Raq and Marvin navigate a dwindling supply of product, while Lou and Imani scout artists together. Joyce’s condition worsens. Famous’s mother desperately tries to find him.

Hopefully this is an episode that serves to give a little bit more insight on this subject — and beyond just that, also gives us a quality taste of what is coming up here in general. The end of this episode is going to mark the halfway point of the season!

Of course, we are at this point more than lucky to know that there is a season 5 coming for the prequel series, and that does to some extent give the show more of a longer leash when it comes to what they could choose to show off at the end of the day. Still, we are reasonably confident that there are going to be a handful of different surprises along the way. If they want to kill a major character off here, they could choose to do so at almost any given moment in time.

