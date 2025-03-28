Is NCIS: Sydney new tonight on CBS, March 28, 2025?

Is NCIS: Sydney new tonight on CBS? We know that the show was off the air due in part to March Madness … so has that changed?

Well, let’s just say that this is where we do have to go ahead and hand over an unfortunate update. Alas, there is no new installment on the air tonight. College basketball is still going on, but the plan is for the entire Friday-night lineup for the network to be back on April 5.

So do you want to know what sort of cases are ahead for the team? Let’s just say that we’re more than a little bit thrilled to get into that! Below, you can see the synopsis for the next episode, and then also the two that are coming after the fact.

Season 2 episode 7, “Breathless” – The suspicious death of a U.S. Navy choir singer performing with a pop star draws NCIS: Sydney into the world of obsessive fans, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Friday, April 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 2 episode 8, “Blood Is Thicker Than Vodka” – The discovery of a sailor who has been drained of blood leads NCIS: Sydney into the world of modern-day vampires, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Friday, April 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 2 episode 9, “Mango Madness” – The team battles searing temperatures to investigate the death of a U.S. Marine corporal killed during a joint training exercise between U.S. and Australian troops, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Friday, April 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Obviously, all of these cases could prove fascinating but in the end, the goal is for them to set the stage for the finale on April 25. We know that the series is going to be coming back for a third season, so at least that isn’t something to worry about for the time being.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 7 when it airs?

