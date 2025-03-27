Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 19 spoilers: New finale details

For those who are unaware, Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 19 is coming to Fox on Monday. Not only that, it is the finale!

This is certainly going to be an episode that is stuffed full of action from start to finish, not that this should be much of a surprise. Almost everything that we’ve seen over the course of the past several weeks has built to this point, where there could be both a daring rescue and also major updates on the future.

Below, you can see the full Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 19 synopsis with a few more insight as to what lies ahead:

Hina and Kainalu assist the US Coast Guard in searching for two missing snorkelers left behind in the middle of the Ocean. Meanwhile, Captain Sonny takes matters into his own hands about Vince. Will and Julie meet for coffee and Em receives a job offer from a very rich person. Laka and the team attend Ocean’s graduation party in the all-new “Let Go” season finale episode of Rescue: Hi-Surf airing Monday, Mar 31 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RHS-119) (TV-14 L,S)

Is there going to be a big-time cliffhanger here?

Well, an obvious one is going to be Em’s job offer, mostly due to the fact that it is such a common way for a show like this to wrap up. This is a chance for the character to really think a lot about what they are doing now, let alone what they want the future to be. The “very rich person” can more than likely pay her significantly more than what she is getting now but at the same time, is it really going to be what makes her happy? That is at least one thing that you are left to wonder about for the next little while.

