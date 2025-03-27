Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, March 27, 2025?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Is there anything that we can say about SVU at the same exact time? These shows were around last week but unfortunately, we know that March is a time where programs do occasionally go on breaks here and there.

Without further ado here, let’s just say that this is where we do have to share some of the regrettable news. Namely, that there are no installments tonight. The network is instead running a repeat of past episodes of Suits LA, a move that is largely designed to try and get some viewers checking out that show.

Now, the good news is that you are going to see both shows in the franchise sooner rather than later. Do you want to learn more on what’s ahead come April 3? Then check out both of these synopses below…

Law & Order season 24 episode 17, “A Perfect Family” – 04/03/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a student is thrown to her death, Riley zeros in on a family secret to piece together her last moments. Price and Maroun must rely on the eyewitness account of a young child to determine if an unlikely suspect should be charged with murder. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 17, “Accomplice Liability” – 04/03/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Carisi attempts to put aside his role as prosecutor to serve as a witness in a trial. Benson tries to help a rape survivor struggling with her recovery. TV-14

In the end, we imagine that both of these episodes are going to be emotional in their own way — and we just hope that there is also a little more news on a renewal before the series come back. We do think that both of these shows are coming back, but isn’t it nice to get more reassurances sooner rather than later?

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order, in addition to SVU, when the two shows come back?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

