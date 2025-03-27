Your Friends & Neighbors trailer, more details for Jon Hamm series

Come April 11, is the next big hit going to arrive on Apple TV+ in the form of Your Friends & Neighbors? There is a case for it!

After all, consider this first and foremost: Even though we have seen Jon Hamm across a number of shows as of late including Fargo and Landman, this brings him back to being a topline star that he was when Mad Men aired for so many years. Once again, he is playing a man with questionable morals, but this time around, he’s not in the world of advertising. Instead, he is looking to rob the rich in order to ensure that he still makes a life for himself in a wealthy part of the country.

If you have not heard anything else about the show yet, let’s just start by sharing the official synopsis:

After being fired in disgrace, a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

Meanwhile, the trailer over here gives us a better sense of what lies ahead and beyond just that, the wide array of tones that the series is looking to balance. While we would say that Your Friends & Neighbors is a drama, at the same time Hamm has certainly shown some comedic chops over the years. There could be some element of biting satire to the rich and famous here but beyond that, a story of desperation. We just hope that this can be Apple’s next big drama hit following the conclusion of Severance this past week. In the interim, they have a comedy in The Studio to try and anchor them for a while.

