Good Cop / Bad Cop season 1 episode 7: Last before finale

As we prepare to see Good Cop / Bad Cop season 1 episode 7 on The CW next week, is there a lot that can be said about it?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s just note that there are only two more episodes to come for the Leighton Meester drama. We tend to think that because of that, we’re going to see cases that are bigger and more important than ever. Or, at the very least, isn’t that what all of us should want? We at least tend to think so!

Before we go any further here, let’s just go ahead and share the full Good Cop / Bad Cop season 1 episode 7 synopsis:

As Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook) discover the accidental death of a rodeo champion was in fact murder, Hank’s (Clancy Brown) choice of Best Man ruffles feathers, and Sam (Will McKenna) and Sarika (Shamita Siva) find themselves on the verge of busting the skeleton case wide open (#107). The episode was written by Clare Sladden and directed by Corrie Chen.

Of course, any and all rodeo-centric cases are going to be fun, mostly because you are throwing characters into a situation that they may not be altogether comfortable with. Who doesn’t love a good fish-out-of-water story?

As for the finale…

We are going to have some more information on this story in due time but for now, here is what we can say on “Skeletons” leading up to its April 9 date:

SEASON FINALE – Shocking revelations threaten to tear Eden Vale apart as the killer from a decades old murder is revealed. Leighton Meester, Luke Cook and Clancy Brown star (#108). The episode was written by John Quaintance & Sarinah Masukor and directed by Anne Renton.

Will there be a season 2? Well, let’s just hope that more insight is coming up here soon.

