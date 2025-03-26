Wild Cards season 2 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Barking Bad’

As we look towards Wild Cards season 2 episode 9 on The CW next week, is there anything more we can say about what is ahead?

First and foremost here, let’s just say that the title for this story is “Barking Bad” — and isn’t this the most entertaining title out there for the show? We tend to think so. Ultimately, this should be a pretty big clue at this given point that dogs are going to be a big part of the story … but in what way? Let’s just that we’ll have to wait and see.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full Wild Cards season 2 episode 9 synopsis with some other information all about what is to come:

A murdered dog show judge leads Max (Vanessa Morgan) and Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) to a traveling dog competition to sniff out the killer. Ellis and his cat Marc (Jonesy) move in with Max and Ricky (Fletcher Donovan) while Ellis’ boat is under repair (#209). The episode was written by Marcus Robinson and directed by James Genn.

It is hard to really pinpoint just one thing in general that could make the story great, but this is where we look towards the premise itself. How can you not love a case-of-the-week plot that is throwing all of this at you? There’s a chance for the narrative to move in all sorts of unexpected directions.

As for the long-term future here…

There are still some more mysteries to go here moving forward, and of course, we do remain cautiously optimistic that there is going to be another season coming. This still feels like one of the highest-upside series that The CW, especially when it comes to the ability for everyone involved to continue to get creative and find ways to appeal to rather larger audiences.

What do you most want to see moving into Wild Cards season 2 episode 9 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







