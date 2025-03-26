Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 20: ‘Ava Fest: Tokyo Drift’

As you look towards Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 20 on ABC next week, there are really only two words we need to say to generate hype: Ava Fest. It’s back! This is one of the show’s best traditions, and most of them do have a tendency to be fun.

This time around, though, we are getting a chance to see “Ava Fest: Tokyo Drift” — honestly, it would be a rather brilliant play to have Fast and the Furious references for the remainder of these from here on out. There is going to be a ton of comedy here but at the same time, a story that also has some larger meaning here. This is one of the balancing acts that the two shows has excelled at over a long period of time, so why would that change now?

Below, you can see the full Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 20 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

The Abbott teachers turn their open house into a carwash to help raise money for the school.

So what is coming up beyond just this?

Well, let’s just note that there are 22 episodes that are planned for this season, and that means that there’s at least a couple more installments to be excited about on the other side. That could include a finale later in April that could contain at least a handful of eye-popping moments.

As many of you may be aware at the moment, there is going to be a season 5 coming — and isn’t that a cause for excitement? We tend to think so, given that it gives the writers and producers a lot more freedom to think a lot more about future stories and things that they want to do here long-term.

