Chicago Fire season 13 episode 17 spoilers: ‘A Beast Like This’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Chicago Fire season 13 episode 17 arrive — so what more can we say?

Well, the first thing to note here is that “A Beast Like This” is one of those stories that could be surprising in a few different ways, mostly because characters are going to find themselves in pretty precarious positions. Some characters could be playing a waiting game; meanwhile, there are others who could find themselves utterly stumped by what you see.

To get a few more details now about what is to come, take a look at the Chicago Fire season 13 episode 17 synopsis:

04/02/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Kidd connects with a troubled teen interested in Girls on Fire. Cruz, Capp and Tony eagerly wait to try out Squad’s new saw. Violet and Novak are stumped by a bodybuilder who passed out at the gym. TV-14

Of course, we know that Violet and Novak are good at what they do — if they cannot figure something out at this point, isn’t it fair to say that it is a pretty big deal, all things considered?

A larger look to the future…

For those who are not aware, it seems as though there will not be a new episode of the firefighter drama on the air on April 9. There could be a hiatus that lasts until April 16, and we’re crossing our fingers and hoping that at this point, we will have new installments that run straight through to the end of the season.

One other thing that we’re hoping to get soon is some renewal insight for the entire franchise; after all, can’t you argue that it is inevitable based on the numbers?

