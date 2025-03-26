Chicago Med season 10 episode 17 spoilers: ‘The Book of Archer’

Next week on Chicago Med season 10 episode 17, could we be seeing a story in “The Book of Archer” that is one for the ages?

Well, let’s just start by noting here that this is a story that has been teased for a while! We have heard that there will be a chance to see a story almost entirely around Steven Weber’s character, and of course we are excited to see what this looks like. We know that Weber can easily anchor a story, and he may also be one of the most well-developed characters that the series has ever had. Remember that we’ve seen him be a foil and even an adversary at times, but there are so many layers to him that it is easy to be won over.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s take a moment to dive further into the story. Below, you can see the full Chicago Med season 10 episode 17 synopsis with more updates on what is to come:

04/02/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Charles and Archer treat a heart transplant patient who believes his new heart doesn’t want to be in his body. Lenox takes a personal day. Hannah discovers a mass on a pregnant woman’s ovary. TV-14

What does Lenox’s personal day look like? We know that this may be the top story that we are thinking about entering this story, but we certainly think that it is worth thinking about in its own way. Let’s just cross our fingers here and hope that even in an Archer-specific story, there are ways to still learn a few things about other people in this world, as well.

One last thing that we will note here is that it seems as though there is a hiatus on April 9 — after that, though, we could still see something more.

