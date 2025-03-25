Night Court season 3 episode 14 spoilers: ‘Hot to Trot’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to dive into Night Court season 3 episode 14. Is there more we can say now?

Well, first and foremost, you would think that an episode titled “Hot to Trot” would be full of all sorts of insanity and for now, we do think that this is very much going to be the case. Abby is going to have a lot to take on here, and it could come from a rather surprising source: The mother of an ex.

Below, you can see the full Night Court season 3 episode 14 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

04/01/2025 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : Abby’s friendship with her ex-boyfriend’s mother leads to romantic complications. When Julianne’s wealthy aunt passes away, the gang vies for a piece of her inheritance. Ryan Hansen and Julia Duffy guest star. TV-PG

The inheritance battle feels like it is going to be totally nuts, and we say that mostly because of all the times that we’ve seen something like this place out on TV over the years.

What does the long-term future look like?

Well, for the time being, here is at least some of what we can say. By all accounts, it does not appear that there will be new installments on April 8 or April 15. The Melissa Rauch comedy will then return on April 22, and there could be new episodes weekly until we get around to the finale in early May.

Now that we’ve said all of this, here is your reminder that if you do want to see more Night Court happen, you need to check it out live! The future of it remains unclear and while we want to be hopeful, we know that real estate for comedies in general is hard to come by.

