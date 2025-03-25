Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 3/25/25?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Is it poised to return alongside its two spin-offs in FBI: International and Most Wanted? Well, let’s just say that this piece is all about good news and bad.

Without further ado now, let’s just go ahead and say the following: These shows are all on hiatus tonight. However, it’s not going to be some super-long break! The plan for all three of them is that they will return moving into April 1, and there are a lot of big-time episodes ahead.

If you do want to learn more about everything that is coming, be sure to check out the synopses below…

FBI season 7 episode 16, “Covered” – When an undercover FBI agent is killed in the field, the team makes the unnerving discovery that the identities of multiple undercover agents have been compromised, including Maggie who has been actively working to infiltrate an eco-terrorist group. Meanwhile, the team enlists the help of Special Agent Dani Rhodes (Emily Alabi), whose cover was also blown, to not only save their own but to aid in uncovering who was behind the leak, on FBI, Tuesday, April 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 16, “Little Angel” – After an American CEO living in Prague is extorted for millions in cryptocurrency and his family is kidnapped, Mitchell receives a surprise visit from his ex-girlfriend, FBI Special Agent Ella Driscoll, who wants the Fly Team’s help on the case, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16, “Toxic Behavior” – The Fugitive Task force is called in to connect a series of random poisonings before more lives are lost. Meanwhile, Remy and Abby take on a new project, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for further on down the road…

Well, these series are all going to be on the air until May 20 — there are 22 episodes for each one of them! The unfortunate news is that for both International and Most Wanted, we are talking here about series finales and not just the end of the seasons.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

