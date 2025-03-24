Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 19 (finale): ‘Let Go’

As we look towards Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 19 on Fox next week, what all exactly is there to say about it?

Well, first and foremost, we suppose that it is worth noting that we are almost at the end of the road, as next week marks the all-important finale! “Let Go” is the title for the story but unfortunately, there is not too much else out there about it just yet.

If there is one thing we can go ahead and say in advance here, it is simply this: We are likely going to see something more action-packed than what we’ve seen as of late, as some of the biggest, most daring rescues could still be coming.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger at the end of all this?

Well, let’s just say that at the moment, the simplest answer here is “most likely.” This is a show that has done a lot already to leave you on the edge of your seat and in general, the producers, cast, and crew most likely want to ensure that they give themselves the best chances of a season 2.

Is that going to actually happen? Nothing has been decided as of yet, but we remain hopeful that something could come together. While the ratings for the first season have not set the world on fire, the live numbers plus streaming have been good enough to put the series in contention. We certainly think that there is enough story to tell for it to be around for a long time if that is what the network really wants.

We’d love for a firm decision on the future of Rescue: HI-Surf to be made by the time we get to the finale but for now, that remains up in the air … and we’ll just have to hope for the best.

