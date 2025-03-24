All American season 7 episode 9: Spencer James’ return?

Next week on The CW, you are going to have a chance to dive into All American season 7 episode 9 — so what more can we say now?

Well, first and foremost, “Shadowboxin'” seems to be an hour that is based in part on nostalgia. How can it not be given that Spencer James is back in town? We know that this is one of the big reasons why some out there may be enticed to watch. While the pseudo-reboot has managed to generate some good moments here and there, a lot of the old viewership is not there — at least in terms of the live audience. The network does have more info than us, and they will likely figure out the season 8 status over the next several weeks.

Now that we’ve said all of that, why not look more towards the story? Below, you can see the full All American season 7 episode 9 synopsis with some more insight as to what lies ahead:

THE PAST IS PRESENT – Spencer James and Darnell Hayes return to town, organizing a spirited night out aimed at resolving the escalating rivalry between Cassius and Jordan – a tension that has started to affect Khalil and KJ. Meanwhile, Coop struggles with haunting memories from her past, finding comfort in Spencer’s guidance. Later, Khailil gets support from Spencer, Jordan, and others. Finally, Cassius offers words of wisdom to Spencer on his next chapter. Daniel Ezra directed the episode written by Adrien Dukes. (#709).

By the end of this episode, we do tend to think that we’re going to have a lot of emotional moments. The presence of Daniel Ezra as a director here is yet another reminder of how there are so many ways that he can define his legacy on the show all across the board.

