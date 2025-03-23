Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 4: Any new clues?

Coming out of Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 4 on MGM+ this weekend, we do have a lot more knowledge. However, at the same time, does that mean that the overall picture is any clearer? Well, let’s just say that this is where things get a little bit messy.

First and foremost, let’s just note that we can officially rule out Lisa as the killer, given that she lost her gun and was taken out herself over the course of this episode. This means that her, Travis, Octavio, the flight attendant, and Carlos are now out of the picture. This means that we are left with just Kevin, Zack, Sonja, Amy, and Dan out in the wilderness.

So do we have any further clues here as to who is actually responsible? Well, let’s just say that Zack being a DEA agent is a huge reveal, especially since he had a stash for himself out there. However, at the same time he claims total ignorance over the satellite phone and honestly, we believe him. It feels more like someone is working with some corrupt outsiders to take out everyone with knowledge of the drugs aboard the plane, while also communicating back and forth.

On paper, you could rule out Amy given that she may not be stable enough mentally to pull this off. Yet, how did her family accumulate all of their money? Meanwhile, you could also argue that it is not Dan, mostly because his past behavior and violent tendencies makes him too obvious. If you eliminate the couple and then also Zack due to his secret profession, that just leaves Kevin and Sonja … and the latter gave us a sense of her backstory this week. You could argue that both of them could need the money associated with an elaborate drug operation … but if either one of them is involved, they’d have to be a pretty good actor.

In the end, we just hope that someone on the plane is the killer, and that there is not a totally different person wandering through the jungle. If that is the case, wouldn’t it make the series slightly less exciting?

What did you think about the overall events of Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

