Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3: March update

With us now closing in on the end of March, what more can we say about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 at Prime Video?

First and foremost, let’s begin with a simple reminder that you are going to be seeing more of the J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation, and there is no real cause for concern when it comes to that. The only thing that is super-tough right now is enduring the long wait from point A to point B, since this renewal did not happen that long ago. What we are trying to note here is that it is going to be a pretty long wait.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

For the time being, let’s just note for a moment what all needs to be done! A lot of early speculation on the future of the show does suggest that you are going to see filming kick off this spring and if that is the case, we tend to think that this will encompass the remainder of the year. This could mean that it will wrap close to the holidays, and we’d love to think the door will be open for a late 2026 start.

As for whether or not that is going to happen, let’s just say that it remains to be seen. It can be really hard to predict exact timelines with scripted series with huge post-production windows, especially since Amazon is going to be thinking about their own scheduling at the same time. You want to do whatever you can.

As for what lies ahead story-wise…

Well, let’s just say the following here: This is going to be one of the most action-packed stories that you have had a chance to see within the world of Middle-earth. There will be a time jump, and we also think a lot of warfare and chaos will be coming, as well!

What do you most want to see moving into Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







