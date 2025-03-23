Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 3/23?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We do not blame anyone out there for wanting more of the series. Of course, that does not mean that we are about to see anything more right around the corner.

After all, this is where we do get some of the bad news out of the way here: There is nothing more on the air tonight. For the first time since the new season began, we are in the midst of a brief hiatus. Rest assured, though, that this is not too long a break, as the plan here is to bring the series back moving into March 30.

So what sort of main segments can you expect to see from here on out? Well, let’s just say that we do not think that Oliver and/or his staff are really looking to do anything from here on out that is an enormous surprise. We honestly just think that their goal here is to just ensure that viewers continue to have something that offers them new information and also comedy at the same exact time. We know that it is pretty easy to imagine that the show will go down certain political roads, and it might at certain points. Yet, that is not all the show is. It has never been everything that the show is.

Over the past few years, we know that Last Week Tonight has aired seasons that are around 30 episodes. Unless we suddenly hear otherwise over the weeks ahead, this is what we assume that we are going to be getting here, as well. It has a pretty set schedule, one where you have a premiere in February and eventually a finale in May. Is there any reason for that to change at this point?

