Top Chef season 22 episode 3 spoilers: Going in cold?

Given that Top Chef season 22 is set in Canada, it makes sense for there to be some challenges that are all about the cold — at least in theory. The biggest thing that you can do as a contestant on this show is be prepared for anything. Sure, there are going to be some challenges that are obvious based on the show’s setting (take the poutine Quickfire), but there are also others seemingly designed to throw you for some loops.

With all of this in mind, why not suggest that a cold-food challenge could bring about a surprising elimination? We would not be shocked at all…

Below, you can see the full Top Chef season 22 episode 3 synopsis with some more insight on what is ahead:

The chefs must make their own version of a Jamaican patty as a Quickfire Challenge and create dishes best served cold or risk elimination.

For those of you who are not aware, Jamaican cuisine is fairly popular in Toronto, as is a lot of Caribbean cuisine in general. It does make some sense that they try to elevate something that we like to think of as quick comfort food that you can get in local shops. There’s also a lot of heat that you can pack into these patties as well! (It’s a shame that in some parts of the United States, the only place that you can find them is the freezer section of some grocery stores.)

In general, we will say that Top Chef is already proving itself to be entertaining; yet, at the same time we are also so early into the process right now that it would feel reckless to make any sort of bold predictions as to who is going to win.

