Ten Pound Poms season 2 episode 4: A confrontation

As we prepare to check out Ten Pound Poms season 2 episode 4 on BBC One next week, there is so much worth noting. Where should we start?

Well, let’s make it clear that we have officially arrived at the halfway point in the series. By virtue of that, we have to imagine that the drama is going to only escalate as so many of these characters continue to try and get accustomed to a new world. We’ve already seen a lot of unexpected wrinkles, whether it be with relationships or with major hardships.

Below, you can check out the full Ten Pound Poms season 2 episode 4 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

Terry confronts Benny after finding Christine and her children unconscious. Meanwhile, Kate gets Robbie in trouble.

This does not feel like one of those confrontations that is going to be resolved easily — heck, it could last for most of the rest of the season. Our general feeling here is that the Terry – Benny storyline is going to be the big result of key decisions, but also born within this particular moment in time. The last thing that we would say is to expect predictability.

Beyond what is happening on-screen with the show next week, the other job for the producers is to get more people talking about it — especially on a mainstream level. We know that Ten Pound Poms has an audience (it would not have received a season 2 otherwise), but have we really reached a point where there are a ton of people discussing it all over the world? We would not exactly say that the show has reached this point as of yet. It sounds as though there could be a season 3 in paper, but nothing has been officially announced.

