Happy’s Place season 2 premiere date hopes at NBC

Following the events of the season 1 finale on NBC tonight, what can we say about a Happy’s Place season 2 premiere date?

Well, if there is one thing that we can say here to better kick things off, it is this: Absolutely there will be more of the Reba McEntire series coming! The network has already picked up more episodes of the show and with that, it is nice to not have to worry too much about that. Instead, the only thing that we would concern yourself with instead is whenever the show could be coming back.

Luckily, we do not think that this has to be some sort of grand/enormous mystery, largely because NBC has a pretty clear plan with Friday-night comedies. So long as Happy’s Place ends up sticking in a similar timeslot, our feeling is that it will be back in either October or early November. We tend to think that a time period is going to be announced at some point in May (right around sweeps), and an exact date will be confirmed when we get to the summer.

We do tend to think that the goal moving forward here is rather simple: Providing more consistent comedy that also gives you some fantastic nostalgia at the same exact time. We know that a lot of people who loved Reba way back when are watching this show, and it manages to tap into a lot of memories that people have. In the end, you can easily claim that this show is more or less a combination of that show and Cheers.

Of course, one thing that we are especially eager to see at this point is if there are some other cast members who are revealed. One of the things that a show like this should want to do here is almost constantly mix things up.

