Is NCIS: Sydney new tonight on CBS, March 21, 2025?

Is NCIS: Sydney new tonight on CBS? We have had a chance to see a wide array of cases over the past several weeks — so will that continue?

Well, let’s just say that this is where we do have to share the regrettable news that there is no new installment of the crime drama this week. The same goes for the week after. What is going on here? Well, let’s just say that it has everything to do with the NCAA Tournament. This happens every year at around this time and beyond just that, it impacts the rest of the Friday-night lineup.

So while you do want for the show to come back, why not get more news on what is ahead? Go ahead and check out the recently-released NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Breathless” – The suspicious death of a U.S. Navy choir singer performing with a pop star draws NCIS: Sydney into the world of obsessive fans, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Friday, April 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for more of the long-term future for the show is going to be…

Well, CBS confirmed earlier this week that the season 2 finale is going to arrive on April 25. Also, we know that there is a season 3 coming so you don’t have to worry about that! CBS has shown a great deal of faith in this series, which is rather nice given that once upon a time, it was not even confirmed that this show was going to win on linear television at all. We can now sit back, enjoy some cases, and also see if there is a way to learn more about the team as well.

