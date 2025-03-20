Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage new tonight on CBS, 3/20?

Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage new tonight on CBS? We know that we’ve had a nice run of episodes as of late, so why not keep that going?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to barge in here to share what is some rather regrettable news: The sitcom is currently on a break. there is no installment tonight due to the NCAA Tournament, and alas, there will not be one next week, either. If you are a longtime viewer of the network, then you are probably aware already of the fact that this is the time of year where there do tend to be some breaks in the action. This happened in the past with not just Young Sheldon, but even the original The Big Bang Theory.

Now if there is any sort of silver lining to share here at all, it is that the network has already given us at least some intel as to what the next couple episodes are going to look like! Take a look at the synopses below…

Season 1 episode 15, “Goddess of the Music Store” – Georgie helps Connor impress his new crush, while Mandy, Audrey and Jim struggle to butt out of Connor’s love life, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, April 3 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 16, “Baby Fight” – Georgie and Mandy worry they’re not on the same page when they disagree about having another kid, and Mary, Jim and Audrey struggle to stay out of it, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, April 10 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. YOUNG SHELDON star Zoe Perry returns as Mary, and Matt Hobby returns as Pastor Jeff.

For those curious, the series is going to have a two-part finale on May 15 — we’ll discuss that more in the near future.

What do you want to see on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage when the show returns?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

