The Chi season 7 premiere date, new details revealed at Showtime

We know that it has been a pretty long wait but today, the veil was finally lifted when it comes to The Chi season 7 and what it expect.

So, what can we actually say at this point? Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that the new season is currently slated to premiere on Friday, May 16. Just like with a lot of other Showtime series, it will stream through Paramount+ the first two days before making its linear TV premiere on Sunday, May 18.

Do you want to learn some more details as to what lies ahead? Then check out the official synopsis below:

In season seven, with Alicia at the helm, the pivotal women of The Chi rise to reclaim their power. Yet as loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear that there’s only one crown and it will come at a heavy cost.

Meanwhile, the new teaser here signals further that this will be a season where some of the women take center stage, and we know that the community is going to rally together to try to make it better. You can very-much argue that this is a season of change, especially given that Douda’s reign is now owner. Who will step up? The problem here is that while there may be many people advocating to make the world a better place, you could also see some with ill intent. There will still be more danger.

There is no word as to whether or not season 7 of The Chi will be the final one. However, we know that it remains extremely successful in the ratings and so long as that is the case, why would it go anywhere? It feels like the world is always changing and evolving.

What are you the most eager to see at this point moving into The Chi season 7 over at Showtime?

