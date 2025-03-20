Happy Face season 1 episode 3 air date: What lies ahead?

Following the two-episode premiere today on Paramount+, what more can we say when it comes to Happy Face season 1 episode 3?

Well, first and foremost here, we do tend to think that it is worth noting that the schedule from here on out is going to be rather simple, as there will be a new episode a week. The two-part beginning was meant mostly to get viewers on board the drama, which stars Dennis Quaid and Annaleigh Ashford and is inspired by true events.

If you have not heard too much yet about the story itself, the synopsis below gives you a primer:

HAPPY FACE is inspired by the true-life story of Melissa G. Moore; the critically acclaimed Happy Face podcast from iHeartPodcasts and Moore; and the autobiography Shattered Silence, written by Moore with M. Bridget Cook. At 15, Moore discovered that her beloved father was the prolific serial killer known as Happy Face. As an adult, she has changed her name and guarded her secret while her father has been serving life in prison.

Jumping off from Moore’s true-life story, the Paramount+ Original Series follows Melissa (Ashford) and her incarcerated father, known as the Happy Face Killer (Quaid). After decades of no contact, he finally finds a way to force himself back into his daughter’s life. In a race against the clock, Melissa must find out if an innocent man is going to be put to death for a crime her father committed. Throughout, she discovers the impact her father had on his victims’ families and must face a reckoning of her own identity.

What can you expect from here on out?

Below, the full Happy Face season 1 episode 3 (“Was It Worth It?”) synopsis gives you a better sense of what is ahead:

Melissa navigates the highs and lows of going public with her story; the team questions Elijah’s innocence as Keith gets thrown into solitary.

Ultimately, we know that a great deal of this show is going to be a layered psychological study, but also one that is deadly and twisted. Given that this is the same streaming service that has Criminal Minds, shouldn’t this fit right in?

What do you most want to see moving into Happy Face season 1 episode 3 when it arrives?

