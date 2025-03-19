Wild Cards season 2 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Death by Design’

Next week on Wild Cards season 2 episode 8, you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “Death by Design.” So what lies ahead here?

First and foremost, let’s just say that this could be a story that is stuffed full of a lot of mystery — as many installments are for this show. As for what makes this one special, though, it has a lot to do with the setting. This is all about the world of high fashion, and that means that you could run into a lot of characters who may or may not actually be helpful. Even beyond the actual villain, you may still run into a lot of people with their own sort of motives.

Below, you can check out the full Wild Cards season 2 episode 8 synopsis with some other updates on what lies ahead:

When the head of a popular streetwear clothing brand is found dead, Max (Vanessa Morgan) and Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) find themselves investigating a murder within the world of haute couture, fashion models and overworked assistants (#208). The episode was written by Andrea Zarowny and directed by James Genn.

By the end of this hour, our hope very much is that we’re going to have an opportunity to see closure here, but also a slow progression into a lot of other big stories by the end of the season. We don’t think this is a serialized show by any means but at the same time, we do tend to think that the writers are going to want to come up with stuff that builds up excitement in some sort of legitimate way.

In the end, we know that there are some more stories coming up to get excited about, so you don’t have to worry about that.

