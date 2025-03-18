Will Trent season 3 episode 11 spoilers: Will faces fallout

We know that Will Trent is one of those shows that does tend to put its characters through some pretty difficult times. By virtue of that, we’re far from shocked that season 3 episode 11 will be doing the same.

To be specific, this upcoming episode (which carries with it the title of “Best of Your Recollection”) is going to have the difficult challenge of picking up almost exactly where this week left off. The title character is going to find himself challenged in multiple ways. For starters, you have everything that happened in terms of the action this week; then, you are adding to that what seems to be a romantic dilemma for the guy.

To get a few more details for what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Will Trent season 3 episode 11 synopsis below:

After a traumatic shooting, Will faces a tense internal investigation and the fallout from his actions. Meanwhile, his friendship with Faith is put to the test, and Will finds himself torn between his lingering feelings for Marion and Angie.

Is there a chance that Will is going to figure this out sooner rather than later? Maybe, but we also don’t think this is some over-the-top situation where the women are just sitting around and waiting for what he wants to do. There is no cheesy love triangle here, and the situation is one where the job is likely going to come first. That is at least something that we are actively thinking about; given that there is a lot of time left this season, there is a chance for a lot of different things to change.

A bonus tease

Moving into episode 12, you are going to have a chance to see Will go undercover! Isn’t that almost guaranteed to be a good story? We tend to think so.

