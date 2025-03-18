Grosse Pointe Garden Society to move to Friday nights on NBC

For everyone who has enjoyed Grosse Pointe Garden Society on NBC so far, know that a change is very much in order.

Today, the network officially confirmed that beginning on Friday, April 4, the dramedy will be shifting from Sundays at 10:00 p.m. Eastern over to Fridays at 8:00. In its place on Sunday nights will be Dateline NBC.

So what is the primary takeaway that we have from this at present? We can’t say that it is altogether great at the moment. Grosse Pointe Garden Society is a show that has failed to draw much in the way of live+same-day ratings for the aforementioned network, and while Sunday nights have traditionally been a tough timeslot there, executives still might have hoped for a better performance.

Is there a chance that it could actually fare better on NBC? We’ll wait and see, as the network has found some success with comedies on that night and in theory, anything is possible. However, we do think it will take a decent turnaround here to save the show’s fate.

For those of you who have not heard much about Grosse Point Garden Society yet, it revolves around “four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above.” It has drawn comparisons to Desperate Housewives and in general, the early reviews for the show have produced somewhat favorable responses. The biggest thing working against it right now is largely a title that is hard to remember, plus also the fact that network TV hardly has the same pizzazz it did decades before.

