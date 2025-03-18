The Amazing Race 37 episode 4 sneak peek: Giant origami?

Wednesday night on CBS, you are going to get a chance to see The Amazing Race 37 episode 4 on the air — with that, of course, comes some difficult tasks for the remaining teams in Japan.

So what more can you expect to see throughout here? Well, let’s just say that one of the major tasks could seemingly have to do with tackling some sort of aggrandized form of origami … which may also lead to a good bit of arguing among some of the teams.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see some of the sneak peeks for this episode, including one that leads to a massive argument between Han & Holden. The tensions between them may rise so high that at one point, it leads to other teams having some heated discussions about them!

As for what else is ahead…

Well, we’ve known for a while that in this episode, you are also going to be seeing a traditional Japanese game of kemari that seems to have at least some similarities to hacky-sack. Yet, it is also one of those things that is so much more difficult to do than you would ever imagine. Ana (of Jonathan & Ana) is taking part and within this episode, you are going to get yet another example of just how competitive he is. We certainly think that these two are going to be favorites to last a long time this season, but are they actually going to have fun along the way? That is a good question to wonder, and at some point, this general sentiment could end up causing them some problems.

