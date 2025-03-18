Chicago PD season 12 episode 16 spoilers: ‘Seen and Unseen’

The bad news when it comes to Chicago PD season 12 episode 16 is at this point clear: We will be waiting a while to see it. The plan for this story titled “Seen and Unseen” to air on March 26 — so what will the central focus here be?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and say the following: The producers have done a good job working to ensure that each episode really is all about different characters. There is a real diversity of storytelling by virtue of this that is exciting, and there are still a number of episodes still to go!

To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Chicago PD season 12 episode 16 synopsis below:

03/26/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Burgess’s memory recall is put to the test following a deadly incident at her local diner. TV-14

As trying and difficult a story as this may be for Burgess, this is where we remind you that there is some good news still coming on the other side of it. Namely, that all sides at the moment seem to suggest that we are eventually going to see the Burgess – Ruzek wedding! The larger question there is when the ceremony is going to happen (it seems like the finale?), and if there’s going to be a chance for there to be some real romance and happiness. After all, we’ve seen at this point a multitude of different situations in which these shows only give you a tiny bit of time for a wedding ceremony to happen. Obviously, we would love something more than that here, but the last thing that we want to do is act like that is guaranteed.

Just like with Chicago Med, here is your reminder that both Chicago Fire and Chicago Med are also off the air until March 26.

