All American season 7 episode 8 spoilers: A homecoming

Are you eager to learn something more about All American season 7 episode 8 in advance of it airing next week?

First and foremost, let’s start off here by noting that “Squabble Up” is the title for this episode and at the center of it is going to be a key event for just about every high-school event: Homecoming. What will that mean here? Well, think in terms of memories, romance, big moves, and a whole lot more.

If you want to learn more about All American season 7 episode 8 right now, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

HOME SWEET HOMECOMING – It’s homecoming weekend at South Crenshaw High. As part of a new tradition, Amina is named Ms. South Crenshaw, which brings up memories of her mother. Elsewhere, Khalil (Antonio J. Bell) prepares to play for the first time since making the football team, but a fight with some players from Slauson threatens not only his future, but homecoming as a whole. KJ (Nathaniel McIntyre) and Amina make amends, and Khalil plans something special for Amina. Meanwhile, Layla supports Elle’s career in the music industry. Finally, Amina embarks on a determined quest for the truth about her mother. Lauryn Hardy, Sasha Stevenson, and Steve Harris guest star. Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Jameal Turner. (#708).

Of course, we do tend to think that this is one of those episodes that could make you nostalgic about the earlier days of the show, but at the same time, things have changed pretty radically. We’re not sure that you can capture the olden days of the series ever again, but the series can still be entertaining in its own way. The major question we have is if viewership will be able to hold strong as we move forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

