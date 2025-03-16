Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 3/16?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We’ve been lucky to see installments over the past few weeks. With that, is the trend going to continue here?

Well, let’s just say that we have mostly good news that we are happy to share here, as there is going to be a chance to see another new episode of the show. However, at the same time, you will have to wait a little longer than usual to see it.

According to the official network schedule at present, the plan is for this particular installment of the show to start at 11:23 p.m. Eastern time, following new episodes of The White Lotus and also The Righteous Gemstones. We know that when big-ticket shows are on the air this does sometimes happen, so we really can’t be all that surprised that we are at this particular spot now, either.

As for what we are going to see tonight…

Well, as is often the case when it comes to Last Week Tonight, we do not think that there is going to be some plethora of information released in advance. After all, why would there be? If you’ve seen the past several episodes this season, then you probably have a good sense already of what the precise slant is going to be; meanwhile, we do think that there is going to be a main segment that at least to some extent, will manage to be relevant for a reasonable amount of time.

If there is a little bit of bad news that we can share right now, it is that we’re going to be seeing a hiatus at some point in the near future. Just go ahead and be prepared in advance.

