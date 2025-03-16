The Equalizer season 5 episode 13 spoilers: ‘A Few Good Women’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive into The Equalizer season 5 episode 13 — a story titled “A Few Good Women.” So what are you going to see throughout here?

Well, it feels like the first order of business here is noting that Robyn McCall is going to have another dangerous mission front and center, one that could involve the military and (potentially) some higher powers. We know that her and her team are capable of a lot … but how far does it go? Is there a larger conspiracy afoot? You have to wonder — meanwhile, from a personal perspective there are a lot of different things to be excited about when it comes to McCall and Dante’s story.

To get a few more details right now all about what is ahead, be sure to check out the full The Equalizer season 5 episode 13 synopsis below:

“A Few Good Women” – After a soldier suddenly goes AWOL while planning to expose an alleged secret military project, McCall and the team learn that her life is in danger. Meanwhile, Dante makes a career move to be closer to McCall and his family, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What will the future hold here?

This is where things get a little bit tricky! We do believe that there are reasons aplenty to be excited for whatever is next on The Equalizer but at the same time, a season 5 is far from a sure thing. CBS has yet to make a decision here despite it putting up good ratings; it is enough to make you wonder that even if they do cancel it, whether a place like NBC could pick it up.

