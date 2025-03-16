Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 4 spoilers: Big reveals?

Next weekend on MGM+, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 4. We’ve made it to the halfway point in the season and by virtue of that alone, it does make sense for everything to start to become crazier from here on out.

After all, let’s start things off here by noting how few people are actually still alive out there: Kevin, Zack, Dan, Amy, Lisa, and Sonja. The flight attendant, Octavio, Travis, and Carlos are all now dead. It felt like Dan was about to die in episode 3 at the hands of Amy, but that did not happen. Yet, anyone could still go moving forward, especially as more and more details about the crash start to come in.

Below, you can get the full Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 4 synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

The deadly secret hidden in Flight CBZ517 is discovered, but it still doesn’t explain the murders or help the survivors escape; the passengers believe they have found the traitor in the group – but are they right?

If you watched the new episode of the show tonight, then you are well-aware of the fact that there are drugs hidden aboard the plane, and this likely had something to do with why the crash happened and why people are being killed off. Yet, none of the survivors are aware of this yet, but it seems as though that is about to change and sooner rather than later.

To us, there are two huge questions with the show as we move forward. First and foremost, you have to think about who the traitor may be from the flight; from there, you have to wonder if they have someone helping them in the jungle…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

